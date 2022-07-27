Saudi Arabia: Umrah pilgrims need to wear masks

SHAFAQNA-Saudi authorities say Umrah pilgrims need to wear face mask at the Grand Mosque.

Saudi authorities have announced instructions for Muslims wishing to enter the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in Mecca to undertake Umrah, days before the commencement of the new season for minor pilgrimage.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has required Umrah pilgrims to be in good health as shown in the smartphone app Tawakkalna and to wear face masks during presence in the Grand Mosque.

The faithful are also required to leave the mosque following the expiry of their entry permits and to avoid bringing in luggage into the site during entry for the rituals.

The new Umrah season is due to start on the first day of Al Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar expected to begin on July 30 according to astronomical calculations.

Authorities in the kingdom have geared up for the new season that is expected to draw more than 10 million Muslims, according to officials.

The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Mosques has said it has finalised preparations for Umrah rituals booked via the smartphone app Eatmarna.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia scrapped licences of five Umrah companies for breaching their obligations in serving pilgrims, local media reported.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which accused the five firms of having backtracked on their obligations and services.

Source: IQNA

