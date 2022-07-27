Afghanistan prepares to mark Muharram 2022

SHAFAQNA- Several days ahead of the lunar month of Muharram 2022, people in Afghanistan are preparing to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS).

On Kabul streets, people have held Muharram exhibitions where they provide necessities for mourning rituals.

Afghans also turn the mosques and public religious places black to express the emotion of grief on the martyrdom anniversary of their third Imam.

With the Taliban responsible for ensuring security, Afghan Muslims especially Shias hope that they can hold their festivities in a peaceful space.

Muslims around the globe largely commemorate the battle of Karbala to keep the spirit of resistance and fight against arrogance alive. They also honor Imam Hossain’s sacrifices, renewing allegiance with his ideals.

Source : ABNA

www.shafaqna.com