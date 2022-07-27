English
International Shia News Agency

Aljazeera: Iran says it has new ideas on nuclear deal after EU proposes text

0
Iran has new ideas on nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Aljazeera reported that Iran has said it has new ideas to restore its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he had proposed a text to restore the landmark accord, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible. It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides,” he wrote in an article for the Financial Times.

 

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Josep Borrell: Now is time to save Iran nuclear deal

French President: Iran Nuclear Deal Is ‘Still Possible’

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Success in final round of nuclear talks depends on US flexibility

asadian

Josep Borrell: Now is time to save Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Iran’s FM urges USA to move towards revival of nuclear deal

asadian

USA’s President to sign joint pledge to prevent Iran going nuclear in Israel

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran says JCPOA talks to start soon

asadian

Iranian President: Iran-Qatar positively progressing in reached agreements

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.