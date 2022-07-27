Aljazeera: Iran says it has new ideas on nuclear deal after EU proposes text

SHAFAQNA-Aljazeera reported that Iran has said it has new ideas to restore its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he had proposed a text to restore the landmark accord, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible. It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides,” he wrote in an article for the Financial Times.

