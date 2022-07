SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s Consulate-General in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul has been attacked, but there were no reported casualties.

“We condemn this attack … in the strongest terms and expect those responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the ministry said on Wednesday (27 July 2022).

Source: aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA: UN’s Security Council condemns attack on Iraq’s Dohuk

www.shafaqna.com