English
International Shia News Agency

FIFA 2022 World Cup: Where will teams be based in Qatar?

0
Where will teams be based in Qatar?

SHAFAQNA-Majority of the teams’ lodging options are four and five-star hotels, resorts, villas, and even residential sports academies and university facilities.

The 2022 World Cup, which will begin in Qatar in less than four months, has the entire footballing world in high gear. All of the World Cup stadiums are within an hour of one another, making it a manageable affair. Additionally, it implies that throughout the World Cup, every team will have a single base of operations.

All of the teams will have their own World Cup training facilities, dubbed Team Base Camp (TBC), according to a recent announcement from authorities. The finalised locations for each team have been confirmed.

During the tournament, a competing team’s headquarters will be at the Team Base Camp. It combines a specialised training location with an ideal hotel or other type of lodging.

 

Source :dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Jeddah Summit offers full support for World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Qatar: Five major tourism developments opening before FIFA World Cup 2022

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

World Cup 2022 volunteers: Deadline approaches for experience of a lifetime

asadian

World Cup 2022: Will Qatar’s health sector be able to handle crowds?

asadian

Jeddah Summit offers full support for World Cup 2022 in Qatar

asadian

Qatar: Five major tourism developments opening before FIFA World Cup 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022: USA to help identify terror-linked air passengers

asadian

World Cup 2022: Iconic technology inside ball

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.