FIFA 2022 World Cup: Where will teams be based in Qatar?

SHAFAQNA-Majority of the teams’ lodging options are four and five-star hotels, resorts, villas, and even residential sports academies and university facilities.

The 2022 World Cup, which will begin in Qatar in less than four months, has the entire footballing world in high gear. All of the World Cup stadiums are within an hour of one another, making it a manageable affair. Additionally, it implies that throughout the World Cup, every team will have a single base of operations.

All of the teams will have their own World Cup training facilities, dubbed Team Base Camp (TBC), according to a recent announcement from authorities. The finalised locations for each team have been confirmed.

During the tournament, a competing team’s headquarters will be at the Team Base Camp. It combines a specialised training location with an ideal hotel or other type of lodging.

Source :dohanews

