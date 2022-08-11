Beyond our eyes; The story of Karbala (Video)

SHAFAQNA- Beyond our eyes is a documentary which focuses on individual of different religious backgrounds, other than the Shia Muslims, who commemorate the influential figure in Islamic history, namely Hussein Ibn Ali Ibn Abi Talib (as). The story of Karbala has been an inspiration, a lesson and an everlasting message to mankind. The month of Muharram marks an event, although took place 1300 years ago, still strikes the attention of different religious figures even in the 21st century. This documentary finds out how and why Imam Hussein is significant in the lifestyle of many.

This video donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV.