UN response to protests in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- In response to today’s protests in Baghdad, the United Nations emphasized the protection of public and private property.

The United Nations Office in Iraq announced on Wednesday local time: “The right to peaceful protest is essential for democracy.”

At the same time, the United Nations clarified that this protest must be accompanied by respect for government institutions and the protection of public and private property.

The United Nations emphasized that it is necessary for the protests to be peaceful and in accordance with the law.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Wednesday to protest the candidacy of Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani for the post of prime minister.

The street leading to Tahrir Square in Baghdad was closed from the side of Karadeh Maryam Street on the way to the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge in Baghdad, but the demonstrators passed through the Bridge (on the way to Tahrir Square) to the Green Zone without any obstacles; Some of them climbed the concrete walls of the Baghdad Green Zone and finally entered the Baghdad Green Zone.

Some informed sources announced that the protesters entered the Iraqi parliament and the Prime Minister’s guest house and chanted the slogan “Yes yes to Moqtada al-Sadr”.

According to IRNA, after protesters entered the green protected area of ​​Baghdad to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, the candidate of the Shia Coordination Framework for the future prime minister of Iraq, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, as the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces, issued a statement calling the protesters to leave the zone and he wrote: “The General Command of the Armed Forces asks its children to adhere to the peacefulness of the protests, protect public and private property, and listen to the orders of the security forces responsible for their protection based on rules and laws, and immediately leave the Green Zone.”

This statement added: “The security forces will be committed to support government institutions, diplomatic missions and prevent any disturbance in order and security.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian