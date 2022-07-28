Revival of JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Josep Burrell and Enrique Mora say that a draft has been prepared, which specifies what Tehran and Washington should do to comply with the JCPOA again. They emphasize that “this draft on the table is the best possible agreement.”

A spokesperson for the US State Department confirmed that Washington has received the draft and is reviewing it.

According to the spokesperson of the US State Department, Josep Burrell’s new draft is similar to the draft that was prepared in March before the negotiations were suspended, but with a few changes. It is said that this draft has been given to Iran too.

