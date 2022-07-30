Professor of Political Geography: Western confusion will “strengthen Russia in the future global developments”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A professor of political geography says: Before the Russian attack on Ukraine, everyone agreed that Russia is the superior military power that does not play a significant role in the world economy. The unpredictable consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused the West to shift position from offensive to a passive and defensive one, and even officially declare that Ukraine should surrender territory to Russia. Certainly, this desperation/confusion of the West will strengthen Russia’s geopolitical role and make it more influential in the future global developments; however, Russia’s economic power will not allow the re-emergence of the former bipolar order.

Dr. Seyed Atta Taqavi-e Asl, author and professor of political geography, shared in an interview with Shafaqna Future reporter: For possible reactions in dealing with Russia’s policies, the United States of America will act more cautiously. The reason is that the world will not support world wars, since it will affect the livelihood of all the people around the world. The traditional estimates of Russia’s influence on the world were challenged by the world’s recent developments of the energy and food crisis, and the revelation of Russia’s hidden geopolitical capacities in the field of price balance and energy supply. The fact is that analysts did not predict the extent of the impact of this crisis, so much as it led to a kind of surprise. Europe and the United States suffered an energy crisis and price increases, and the price of food and strategic grain supply in the whole world was affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The crisis in Ukraine caused the spread of poverty

He added: Together with their neighbor Ukraine, the Russians used to produce an important and significant part of the world’s food supplies, which with the crisis in Ukraine and while elevating prices, increased living inequalities in the world and caused the spread of poverty. In addition, Russia’s energy export to Europe for the cold seasons is in a halo of uncertainty, and it is possible to cause Europe to experience a more serious crisis that experts are unable to predict.

The desperation and confusion of the West strengthens the geopolitical role of Russia in the future global developments

Taqavi-e Asl stated: In fact, compared to the predictions of experts, Russia has illustrated that it has a very highlighting geopolitical position in Europe and the United States in addition to its military capabilities in the field of supplying agricultural products and balancing the price of grains and food and supplying energy in the same area.

Whatever the outcome of the Ukraine crisis, it made Russia able to receive more concessions from the power systems in the future. For this reason, I feel that after the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world order will be slightly different from the former geopolitical order, albeit without extensive changes.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com