USA’s Congresswoman calls on UAE to release ex-Khashoggi’s Lawyer

SHAFAQNA-USA’s Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has called on the UAE government to release the former lawyer of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who recently contracted Covid-19 behind bars.

“I am continuing to press the UAE government for answers following the arrest of Asim Ghafoor, a USA citizen and Virginia resident,” tweeted Representative Wexton on last Wednesday.

Last Tuesday, Wexton wrote a letter to the Emirati Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al-Otaiba, in which she raised concerns over his medical condition. She noted Ghafoor was being quarantined per health protocols.

The US official added that Ghafoor has yet to meet with his lawyers or speak to his family, urging to facilitate avenues of communication with them via teleconferencing or phone ahead of his 1 August trial.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com