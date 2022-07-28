Australia: Zainabia Islamic Center in Brisbane to host Muharram mourning ceremonies

SHAFAQNA- Zainabia Islamic Center in Australia’s Brisbane will host mourning ceremonies over the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

Lectures in English and Persian, eulogies, and congregational Maghrib prayers are among the programs which will be held every night, starting from the first night of the lunar Month of Muharram.

Dr Yahya Jahangiri is the guest Speaker of the center during these nights. The programs of the center will start every night at 5:30 PM local time.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar. In this month, Shia Muslims all over the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred on the Day of Ashura (the tenth of Muharram) in the 680 (AD) Battle of Karbala along with 72 of his companions.