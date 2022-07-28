Iraq’s Shia Coordination Board: We are serious about forming a government led by Al-Sudani

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Shia Coordination Board announced today (Thursday 28 July 2022)) that despite the attack of Muqtada Sadr’s supporters on the parliament headquarters in rejection of “Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani: “We are serious about forming a government under his leadership.

Iraqi domestic media reported that the Shia Coordination Board emphasized that we are serious and decisive in forming a government led by Al-Sudani.

It should be noted that due to the conflicts between the political forces, the new Iraqi government has not been formed since the election in October 2021.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

