Karbala: Preparations for Imam Hussain’s (AS) dome flag changing ceremony completed

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini, today (Thursday), on the eve of the month of Muharram, announced the completion of preparations for the ceremony of changing the flag of Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine.

“Fazel Oz”, the person in charge of maintaining the order of Astan Quds Hussaini, said: “The preparations for the ceremony of changing the flag of the dome of Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine have been completed, and several meetings have been held between Astan Quds Hussaini and its administration, and a special plan was drawn up with the presence of the security, technical and engineering committees.”

He added: “In order to organize this ceremony, we need the support of the residents of Karbala and the pilgrims who enter this province, and monitors will be installed to broadcast the flag changing ceremony throughout the province and in the surrounding areas of the holy shrine.”

He stated: “We hope that there will not be a crowd inside the holy shrine and that the recommendations of the brothers present at the entrances of the shrine will be followed.” He pointed out that the ceremony of changing the flag will be done after Maghrib prayer on Friday (29 July 2022).

