Israeli PM rejects Jordan King’s request to send copies of the Quran to Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, rejected the request of “King Abdullah II”, the king of Jordan, to allow some copies of the Quran to be brought to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli TV channel “KAN” reported that Lapid rejected the Jordanian king’s request in this regard several times and informed King Abdullah that there has been no change in Israel’s opposition to these repeated requests.

The network stated that Israel fears the political consequences of allowing Jordan to bring copies of the Holy Quran to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

KAN added that Lapid fears that Israel’s position on the matter will change, especially in the time of early November elections in Israel.

Source: Shafaqna Persian