Rare July rain in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Incredibly rare July thunderstorms and rain have hit Qatar , shocking residents unused to the weather.

The rain and thunder started early on Thursday morning, causing floods in some parts of Qatar.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) says that thunder and rainfall will continue in most areas of the country until the end of this week.

The head of forecasting and analysis at the QCAA’s Meteorological Department, Mohammed Ali al-Kubaisi, said that Doha had recorded approximately 38mm of rainfall (1.4 inches) by 10:00am local time (07:00 GMT), and 29.8mm (1.2 inches) in Al-Wakrah, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

