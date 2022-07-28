English
International Shia News Agency

Shireen Abu Akleh’s family demands USA probe

0
Shireen Abu Akleh’s family demands USA probe

SHAFAQNA-The family of Shireen Abu Akleh has called on the United States to investigate the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, renewing calls for answers and accountability in the case.

At a news conference outside the US Capitol on Thursday, Abu Akleh’s relatives – joined by several US lawmakers – emphasised that the slain journalist was a US citizen entitled to the protection of her government.

“We want to know who pulled the trigger, and why,” Victor Abu Akleh, Shireen’s nephew, told reporters.

“And we want there to be accountability for the system that gave the green light, so that other families don’t suffer the way that we have. The reality, of course, is that

in Palestine, our family’s grief is not unique. Shireen wasn’t even the first US citizen killed by Israel this year.”

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

ISRAEL SAYS IT WILL TEST BULLET THAT KILLED JOURNALIST SHIREEN ABU AKLEH, PALESTINIANS DISAGREE

PROBE FINDS ISRAELI SOLDIER SHOT AT AL JAZEERA JOURNALIST SHIREEN ABU AKLEH

Related posts

Aljazeera’s Journalist ‘s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’

asadian

Macron’s smile when hearing Abu-Akleh’s name, is controversial

asadian

Meeting with Shireen Abu Akleh’s family not on USA’s President’s schedule

asadian

Murdered Al-Jazeera’s Journalist family’s letter to Joe Biden

asadian

MEM: Justice for Al-Jazeera’s Journalist will only come with the end of Israel’s occupation

asadian

Al-Jazeera: Killing of “Shireen Abu Akleh” was intentional

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.