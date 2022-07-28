Shireen Abu Akleh’s family demands USA probe

SHAFAQNA-The family of Shireen Abu Akleh has called on the United States to investigate the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, renewing calls for answers and accountability in the case.

At a news conference outside the US Capitol on Thursday, Abu Akleh’s relatives – joined by several US lawmakers – emphasised that the slain journalist was a US citizen entitled to the protection of her government.

“We want to know who pulled the trigger, and why,” Victor Abu Akleh, Shireen’s nephew, told reporters.

“And we want there to be accountability for the system that gave the green light, so that other families don’t suffer the way that we have. The reality, of course, is that

in Palestine, our family’s grief is not unique. Shireen wasn’t even the first US citizen killed by Israel this year.”

Source : aljazeera