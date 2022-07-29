Qatar & Turkey to build village for 5,000 displaced Syrians in Aleppo

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and Turkey are set to build a residential village for 5,000 displaced Syrians in the Al-Bab area of Aleppo, according to an agreement inked by Qatari and Turkish humanitarian entities on Thursday.

The $3,318,291 agreement was signed by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

“We at QRCS are very happy to pursue the existing cooperation with AFAD, which reflects the deep brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries and embodies our shared humanitarian goals,” said QRCS Sec-Gen Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi.

According to the QRCS, the village comprises 1,000 homes, a Mosque, 24 shops, a medical clinic, a primary school, water supply and a sewage system, and a 100-m3 water tower.

Source: dohanews