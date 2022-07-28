Lebanon: After gas queues, it’s bakeries long queues turn [Photo]

SHAFAQNA- While the queues in front of the bakeries in Lebanon are getting longer every moment, Amin Salam, the Minister of Economy in the government of the country’s affairs, has said that the bread crisis will end by the end of this week.

Salam also said that those who want to create crisis will be prosecuted.

At the same time, the Lebanese are still facing the high price of fuel and the lack of gasoline in gas stations, and in addition, the price of electricity has also increased sharply due to the increase in the price of diesel. The reason for this issue is that most people use electricity generators to supply their electricity.

Meanwhile, Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, wrote on his Twitter that he believes that the Lebanese government should accept Nasrallah’s proposal to import fuel from Iran.

Source: Shafaqna Persian