English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Shia coordination framework’s negotiation team gather to form government

0

SHAFAQNA- The Shia Coordination Board announced the formation of a negotiating team with political forces to form the government.

The Coordination Board held a meeting yesterday (Thursday) as part of its continuous series of meetings to consult on Iraqi political issues.

According to the statement of the coordination board, the achievement of this meeting was the formation of a negotiation team to talk with all political forces regarding the formation of the government and the completion of legal qualifications.

This negotiating team will start its talks with political forces today.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Iraq’s Shia Coordination Board: We are serious about forming a government led by Al-Sudani

asadian

Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims moving towards Najaf days and nights

asadian

3.5 million Basra residents are threatened with lethal diseases

asadian

Interview: Prominent Shiite and Sunni leaders can control the crisis in Iraq

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.