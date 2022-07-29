Iraq: Shia coordination framework’s negotiation team gather to form government

SHAFAQNA- The Shia Coordination Board announced the formation of a negotiating team with political forces to form the government.

The Coordination Board held a meeting yesterday (Thursday) as part of its continuous series of meetings to consult on Iraqi political issues.

According to the statement of the coordination board, the achievement of this meeting was the formation of a negotiation team to talk with all political forces regarding the formation of the government and the completion of legal qualifications.

This negotiating team will start its talks with political forces today.

Source: Shafaqna Persian