SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations all around the world are organizing online mourning programmes in Muharram 2022.

Following you can find the contact details of some of the main Shia Islamic centers active across Europe and North America and their social media addresses to join daily online mourning programmes in Muharram 2022.

Uk: Imam Ali Foundation – London

Liaison Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Address: 65 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8459 8164 , +44 20 8451 1619

Fax: +44 20 8451 1072

Website: www.najaf.org

E-mail:

post@najaf.org

arabic@najaf.org

english@najaf.org

UK: Islamic Center of England (ICEL)

Address: 140 Maida Vale, Kilburn, London W9 1QB, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 207 604 5500

Fax: +44 (0) 207 604 4898

Website: www.ic-el.com

E-mail: icel@ic-el.com

FB: @IslamicCentreEngland

Instagram: @islamiccentreen

Youtube: Islamic center of England

Twitter: @IslamicCentreEn

UK: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London

(Al-Khoei Foundation)

Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8960 6378

Website: www.alkhoei.org

YouTube: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

Twitter: @alkhoei_org

Alulbayt (A.S) Foundation- London

Address: Alulbayt (AS) Foundation, 75 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8451 3323

Website: https://en.alulbayt.com

Email: info@alulbayt.com

UK: Manchester Islamic Centre

Address: 5 Sidney Street(Off Oxford Road), Manchester, M1 7HB

Tel: 01612738100 (10 AM – 3 PM)

YouTube: Manchesterislcentre

UK: Tawheed Newcastle Islamic Centre

Address: Cliftonville, Bentinck Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 6UX

Tel: +44 (0) 748 198 0008

Website: www.tnice.co.uk

E-mail: tnice.co.uk@gmail.com

UK: Imam Reza Cultural Centre Birmingham

Address: 20 Hospital Street, Birmingham, B19 3py

Tel: +44 (0) 121 236 4414

Website: www.ircc-bham.com

E-mail: info@ircc-bham.com

Scotland: Alhoda Islamic Centre Glasgow

Address: 19 Ashley Road, Glasgow, G3 6DR

Tel: +44 (0) 793 279 6527

E-mail: alhoda@ymail.com

Germany: Islamic Center Hamburg

(Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg)

Address: Schöne Aussicht 36, 22085 Hamburg

Tel:

Fax: +49 (40) 2204340

Website: https://izhamburg.com/

E-mail: info@izhamburg.com

FB: @IZhamburg

Instagram: @IZhamburg

Youtube: newsizh

Telegram: @IZhamburg

Twitter: @IZhamburg

Austria: Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center Vienna

Islamisches Zentrum Imam Ali (A.S) Wien

Address: Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8, A-1210 Wien

Tel: +4315977065

Fax: +4315977065220

Website: www.izia.at

E-mail: office@izia.at

Telegram: @izwien

Aparat: @imam.ali.t.c

US: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (IMAM)

Address: 22000 Garrison St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Tel:

Website: http://www.imam-us.org/

E-mail: info@imam-us.org

FB: @ImamMahdiAssociationofMarjaeya

Instagram: @imamonline

Youtube: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya

Twitter: @IMAMS

US: Islamic House of Wisdom

Address: 22575 Ann Arbor Trail Dearrborn Heights, MI USA

Tel: +1 (313) 359-1221

Website: https://www.islamichouseofwisdom.com/

E-mail: info@islamichouseofwisdom.com

FB: @IHWCONNECT

Instagram: @IHWCONNECT

Youtube: @IHWCONNECT

Twitter: @IHWCONNECT

Denmark: Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque of Copenhagen

Address: Vibevej 23, 3 | København 2400

Tel: +45 38100078

Fax: +45 38100078

Website: www.imamalimoske.dk

E-mail: info@imamalimoske.dk

Sweden: Imam Ali Islamic Center Jarfalla

(Imam Ali Islamiska Center)

Address: Datavägen 2B, 175 43 Järfälla, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 580 123 14

Website: https://imamalicenter.se/

E-mail: info@imamalicenter.se/

FB: @svenskaiislam

Instagram: @imamalicenter.se

Youtube: Imam Ali Islamic Center

Telegram: @iacsvenska

France: Islamic Center of France

(Centre Islamique de France)

Tel:

Website: https://www.cifrance.com/

E-mail: Contact@cifrance.com

Instagram: @cifrance

Youtube: http://www.cifrance.com/fr-youtube/

Telegram: @cifrance

Other foundations:

UK: Taha Studio

Address: 75 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AX,England

Website: https://tahastudio.co.uk/

Email: info@tahastudio.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tahastudio.co.uk/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/tahastudio-uk

Digital Library of Shia Lectures

Website: www.shia-lectures.com

Muharram Live

Website: https://muharramlive.com/

UK: The World Federation of KSIMC