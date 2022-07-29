Dearborn : Imam Elahi hosts annual interfaith fellowship dinner

Imam Elahi welcomed the interfaith partners and stated that the hospitality is a tradition we learned from our grandfather prophet Abrahim ( pbuh). The Abrahamic receptions are mentioned in several Quranic chapters.

While the religious, political, cultural and secular extremism is making our world wilder and uglier everyday, it’s the Divine duty of the interfaith community to promote the vision of peace, compassion, and cooperation and help protecting our democracy against the forces of Islamophobia, anti-semitism, white supremacy, domestic and international terrorism, Imam Elahi added.