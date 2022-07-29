Dearborn : Imam Elahi hosts annual interfaith fellowship dinner

SHAFAQNA- A group of inter and intrafaith including rabbis, imams and pastors have their annual fellowship dinner on Wed July 27th at Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi’s residence.
Imam Elahi welcomed the interfaith partners and stated that the hospitality is a tradition we learned from our grandfather prophet Abrahim ( pbuh). The Abrahamic receptions are mentioned in several Quranic chapters.
While the religious, political, cultural and secular extremism is making our world wilder and uglier everyday, it’s the Divine duty of the interfaith community to promote the vision of peace, compassion, and cooperation and help protecting our democracy against the forces of Islamophobia, anti-semitism, white supremacy, domestic and international terrorism, Imam Elahi added.
Imam Elahi said that “We know that one dialogue over an interfaith bbq can’t balance the behavior of the world and bring the Abrahamic benevolence and brotherhood, but we believe every act of charity, love and understanding, in addition to our daily devotion are rewarding steps toward the promised world of peace and justice”.
As we start our Ashura service at IHW this Friday, we remember that Imam Hussein (sa) was the real definition of charity,love and compassion. We will honor the sacrifice of Hussein family for the sake of freedom and justice. We appreciate the vision of the Imam who included some guided interfaith individuals in his movement on the day the of Ashura, he added.
Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi is the spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) in Dearborn Heights, one of the largest religious institutions in the state of Michigan, USA.
READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:
USA: IHW’s Women ’s Committe to host Muharram 2022 mourning ceremonies