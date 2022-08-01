FT: 20 Arab and Islamic countries threatened by fate similar to Sri Lanka

SHAFAQNA- Britain’s Financial Times said some 20 developing countries, including Arab and Islamic countries, face a fate similar to Sri Lanka’s due to economic problems and accumulated debt.

The newspaper pointed out that the list of vulnerable countries is long and varied, including more than 20 emerging economies that are heavily indebted and forced to choose between paying creditors or providing food and fuel to their people.

She said those countries include Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan and Ghana and that the four countries are now in talks with the International Monetary Fund to bail out their economies.

Many low- and middle-income countries are suffering from high food and fuel prices

The newspaper report noted that many low- and middle-income countries are suffering from high food and fuel prices that began with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and then worsened during the war in Ukraine.

The United Nations Food Price Index shows food prices up 23.1% from the start of this year to last June, and expectations suggest that energy prices will remain high.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund forecasts a decline in growth in emerging and developing countries from 6.8% in 2021 to 3.6% this year.

The Financial Times said that with weak growth in emerging markets, the cost of borrowing will rise. Prices in the United States are rising at their fastest pace in 40 years, prompting the USA’s Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply.

There is even more cause for worry in many of the poorer and emerging economies

If the string of economic shocks that have battered the global economy are hard enough to manage in rich countries, there is even more cause for worry in many of the poorer and emerging economies that are home to the majority of the world’s population. Economic pressures bring political instability — and today economic pressures are everywhere.

A war in one of the world’s biggest food exporters, has sent commodity prices — foodstuff, energy goods

After the unprecedented disruptions of the pandemic, the global economy was already suffering the frictions of reopening on still vulnerable supply chains. All that was before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

A war in one of the world’s biggest food exporters, coupled with harsh western sanctions on Russia and Putin’s manipulation of energy exports, has sent commodity prices — foodstuff, energy goods and industrial metals — rocketing. With inflation high, the US is raising rates and the dollar is getting ever stronger, which in the past has often been a spark for economic crises in the developing world.

Cost of living crisis causes not just economic but social unrest

Bond yields have spiralled in a number of countries — ranging from Pakistan to Ghana and Egypt — in a sign of mounting economic stress.

“When you have a cost of living crisis it causes not just economic but social unrest”, says Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the IMF. “We saw this last time we had a food crisis in 2008,” when food prices were one of the triggers for the Arab spring.

Growth is weakening, just as interest rates rise because of inflation. “Everybody is concerned about a darkening economic outlook,” she adds. “Things could get a whole lot worse.”

Interlocking crises

The world economy now combines a number of separate crises, each of which has on its own historically constituted a danger for many — but not all — emerging economies.

First : lingering impact of the pandemic

The first is the lingering impact of the pandemic, which not only caused such human suffering but has also left high debt burdens and less economic output from which to service it. Because poor and middle-income countries lacked the fiscal resources that rich ones lavished on their economies, the pandemic reversed the decades-long pattern of convergence where the rest of the world was catching up economically with the west. The IMF estimates that about 30 per cent of emerging markets and 60 per cent of low-income countries are now in or at high risk of debt distress.

Second : high inflation

The second is high inflation. Commodity price shocks have caused particular stress for energy and food-importing countries. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index soared after Russia’s invasion to levels 50 per cent above the average of the pre-pandemic years. Oil prices doubled from pre-pandemic levels. Both have come down in recent weeks, but inflation has been spreading beyond those categories and is fast driving up the cost of living generally.

Source: newsbeezer.c , ft

