Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine dusted & washed ahead of Muharram [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-As the month of Muharram is approaching, the mausoleum of Imam Hussein (AS) and the Zarih of the holy shrine were dusted and washed in preparation for the mourning ceremonies.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar. It will begin on Saturday, July 30, this year.

Shia Muslims, and others in different parts of the world, hold ceremonies every year in the month of Muharram to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Muawiya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

Millions of pilgrims visit the mausoleum of Imam Hussein (AS) during Muharram every year.

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com