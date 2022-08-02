Abu Dhabi: Encyclopaedia of the most important Mosques of 3 continents published

SHAFAQNA– The Arabic Language Center of Abu Dhabi affiliated to the Department of Culture and Tourism of this city has recently published an encyclopaedia about the most important Mosques built before 2020.

This encyclopaedia is called “Eternal Art in Mosque Architecture”, which is published by this center in a volume of more than four hundred pages of large square pieces.

The author of this book, Hossein Al-Azami, is an Iraqi Author and Artist who visited more than a hundred mosques to write his book. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baghdad, who has other writings in the field of scenarios, and in 2016 he won the creativity award for the most beautiful Mosques from the UAE.

About this book, he said: “The purpose of this book is to familiarize with the architecture of those mosques. I received information about mosques through the Internet or through other media or from friends who knew them. I also traveled to many of them.”

Al-Azami points out that the most important thing in the selection of Mosques was their architecture, and notes: “This part of this encyclopaedia deals with the most important Mosques that were built before 2020 in the three continents of Asia, Europe and part of Africa.”

He added: “In this book, the Mosques of Asia are discussed first, and then the continent of Europe, South, West and East Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Caucasus and the Balkans, the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East, and North Africa are discussed respectively. And finally, the Mosques of Scandinavia and Northern Britain have been investigated.”

The author of this book also said: “I traveled to 85 countries and 140 cities to write this book, and it took 10 years.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian