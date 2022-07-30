English
Flag Changing ceremony of shrines of Imam Hussain’s and Hazrat Abu al-Fadl (A.S) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Muharram, the ceremony of changing the flag of the shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abu al-Fadl (A.S) was held.

Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalai, during the ceremony of changing the flag in Karbala, said: Imam Hussain (A.S) asks all of us to take the responsibility of preserving the Hussaini revolution and reforming ourselves and our families.

He said: Imam Hussain (A.S) wants us to avoid division and war for worldly interests and to keep our unity and live in peace and harmony.

