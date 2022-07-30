English
New curtain of Kaaba[Video]

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the new year of Hijri 1444 and under the supervision of the General Directorate of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi, today (Saturday) the curtain of the Kaaba was changed.

A special work team from the King Abdulaziz Assembly replaced the Kaaba’s new curtain.

The outer covering of the curtain is engraved with the phrases “Ya Allah, Ya Allah”, “lā ʾilāha ʾillā -llāh, and muḥammadun rasūlu llāh”, “Subhanallahi Wa Bihamdihi”, “Subhanallahi al-adhim”, “Ya Dayyanu Ya Mannan”.

About 850 kg of raw silk, which was dyed black in the King Abdulaziz Assembly, 120 kg of gold thread and 100 kg of silver thread were used for this curtain.

