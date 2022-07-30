Qatar floods months before World Cup 2022 set to begin

SHAFAQNA-Floods have swept the streets of Doha, bringing parts of the capital of Qatar to a standstill only four months before the 2022 World Cup is scheduled to start there.

Social media videos show inundated streets and near-submerged cars close to World Cup structures.

People took to Twitter to criticise the quality of the capital’s infrastructure in a country that will be hosting the world’s biggest sports event in November.

Some accused the authorities and contractors of corruption and inaction to address the poor quality of Doha’s infrastructure even as preparations have disrupted people’s lives over the past years.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com