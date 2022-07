SHAFAQNA- Dr. Sayed Moustafa Qazwini will take us on a journey to the path of Imam Hussain (AS) that led to the event of Karbala.



These video series donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV.

Episod 1: Why the focus on Hussain (AS)

Episod 2- Ritual vs spiritual religion



