Chinese president calls for further developing comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran

According to a China Daily report on Saturday, President Xi Jinping said that in the face of the complex international situation, China and Iran have boosted solidarity and cooperation, promoted common interests and safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

China views the Sino-Iranian relationship from a strategic perspective, the newspaper quoted Xi as saying, Beijing is willing to work with Teheran to push for new development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Xi called on China and Iran to maintain close communication, actively push forward collaboration in key fields, continue to carry out anti-COVID cooperation, and enhance coordination on regional and global affairs, according to the Chinese outlet.

It also added that the Chinese president said that China always supports Middle Eastern countries resolving regional security issues through solidarity and cooperation and supports people in the Middle East independently exploring their own paths of development.

The president also said China appreciates Iran’s active support for both the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative and is willing to jointly implement the initiatives and push for a more just and reasonable international order with Iran, according to China Daily.

Source : IRNA