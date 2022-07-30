English
World Cup 2022 : Turkey to take on biological and chemical threats at Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Turkey is set to deploy chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN) personnel during the World Cup in Qatar in November, the head of Turkey’s CBRN announced on Wednesday.

“We will support the CBRN defence in Qatar through the Turkish Armed Forces Command. We will take part in the CBRN defence in Qatar,” said Burcak Cabuk.

“We are working on the development of products against biological warfare agents”.

For some countries, it is the first time their security personnel will be dispatched to assist in a major event abroad.
The Turkish Armed Forces have been carrying out CBRN duties since 1930.

Highlighting the five main components of CBRN, Cabuk said: “The first is detection and diagnosis.

