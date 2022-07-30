USA: Dearborn’s IHW to host Muharram 2022 ceremonies

SHAFAQNA- Islamic House of Wisdom has announced its programs for mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

The Ashura program is starting on Friday, July 29 from 08:30 pm. Recitation of the Ziarat Ashura, English lecture, and Arabic majlis and mourning are among the programs.

The Women’s Committee in the Islamic House of Wisdom hosts Ashura Majales . The programs will start on Saturday, July 30 from 12:00 pm.

Nightly Youth Ashura series will be started on Friday, July 29 from 09:30 . Learning , discussion, arts, crafts and latmiya are among the programs.

Blood donation drive in the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be held on August 4 from 1:00 pm.