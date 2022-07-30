English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Dearborn’s IHW to host Muharram 2022 ceremonies

0
Muharram 2022 ceremonies

SHAFAQNA-  Islamic House of Wisdom has announced its programs for mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

The Ashura program is starting on Friday, July 29 from 08:30 pm. Recitation of the Ziarat Ashura, English lecture, and Arabic majlis and mourning are among the programs.

The Women’s Committee in the Islamic House of Wisdom hosts Ashura Majales . The programs will start on Saturday, July 30 from 12:00 pm.

Nightly Youth Ashura series will be started on Friday, July 29 from 09:30 . Learning , discussion,  arts, crafts  and latmiya are among the programs.

Blood donation drive in the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be held on August 4 from 1:00 pm.

You can Sign-up here to save lives with family and friends!
Other programs at Islamic House of Wisdom are as follows:

Related posts

USA: Friday sermon and prayer is held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

asadian

USA: Dearborn’s IHW hosts annual interfaith fellowship dinner [photos]

asadian

USA: IHW Women’s Committe to host Muharram 2022 mourning ceremonies

asadian

USA: Dearborn’s IHW to host Muharram 2022 mourning ceremonies

asadian

USA: Friday Prayer Sermon Held At Islamic House of Wisdom In Dearborn [Video]

asadian

USA: Friday sermon and prayer to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.