Muharram mourning rituals begin at Islamic Centers in Europe

SHAFAQNA-Mourning rituals were held on the eve of the lunar Hijri month of Muharram Friday night at the Islamic Center of Hamburg in Germany.

The ceremonies will be hosted by the center every night until Monday, August 8.

The programs of the first ten days of Muharram begin at 7:30 every evening with the participation of devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

They include Quran recitation, religious speeches, recitation of supplications, Maghrib and Isha prayers and mourning rituals.

The speeches are delivered by Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Maleki and Javad Barzegar recites elegies.

The programs are broadcast live on the center’s YouTube channel.

Source : IQNA