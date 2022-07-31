OneShiaOneMessage/Only Hussain (A.S) can change a desert into a heaven

English
HAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several posts about the arrival of the month of Muharram 1444:

 

