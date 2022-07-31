OneShiaOneMessage/Only Hussain (A.S) can change a desert into a heaven

HAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several posts about the arrival of the month of Muharram 1444:

Muharram is the month that Imam Hussain (as) was martyred in Karbala on the Day of Ashura.

He sacrificed his entire family to teach dignity and freedom to all people.#Muharram#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/pfbgv2Teo1 — 🖱️Joseph🖱️ (@Joseph_w1990) July 30, 2022

The salvation of the people of the world is with Hussain (a.s.).#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/lXLbeEWyr4 — فاطیما.پهلوان (@fatima__p313) July 30, 2022

1400 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼 𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗛𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗻ع !

🥺💔 #محرم_1444#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/GZfjNsLIt1 — M Taqi (@M_Taqiabbas110) July 29, 2022