Josep Borrell: Decisions on JCOPA must be made now

SHAFAQNA- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced in a tweet without referring to the continued inaction of Brussels after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA (in violation of Security Council Resolution 2231), said: “Decisions must be made now!”

“Josep Borrell”, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote on his Twitter account this Saturday: “Decisions must be made now regarding the JCPOA to seize this unique opportunity for success and unleash the great potential of the full implementation of this agreement!”

Source: Shafaqna Persian