OneShiaOneMessage/Karbala is a lesson to learn

Hussain, the grandson of prophet Muhammad, takes his family with him to Karbala, where he is going to make great sacrifices for the Truth.#Muharram2022#HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/RLZB16Oz7Q — Chloe 🇬🇧 (@Chloewells61) July 30, 2022

The salvation of the people of the world is with Hussain (a.s.).#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/lXLbeEWyr4 — فاطیما.پهلوان (@fatima__p313) July 30, 2022

Karbala is not a battle to know, Karbala is a lesson to learn. Flag 🏴 changing ceremony at the holy shrine of #ImamHussain#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/hEfcdLkyOn — Adeline (@Adeline_313) July 30, 2022

Hussein’s reputation is worth the galaxy, One hair of Hussein is worth two worlds, I said tell me what the price of heaven is?

He said that Hussein was worth more than that#Muharram #muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/bSSYyaqYjB — Kalantari.kobra (@KalantariKobra) July 30, 2022