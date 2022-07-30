Arab League calls for an end to tension in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab League called on all Iraqi political groups to try to stop the tension and end sedition in this country as soon as possible.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, called on all political groups in Iraq to try to stop the tension and end sedition in this country as soon as possible.

Based on this, Jamal Rushdi, the spokesman of the Secretary General of the Arab League, said in a statement: “Ahmed Aboul Gheit wants to try to end sedition and stop the tensions in Iraq, the tensions that may get the situation out of control, and such a situation is in the interest of Iraq and any of the political parties.”

It is stated in this statement: “The Secretary General of the Arab League closely follows the developments in Iraq and supports the far-sighted and responsible leaders of this country who prefer Iraq’s interests to personal and party interests.”

It should be noted that many current and former Iraqi officials also called for the demonstrators to show restraint and to start urgent and serious talks for passing current crisis in this country.”

On this basis, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, stressed the need to immediately start talks between the political groups of this country, and said that he wants to interact with wisdom, conscience and the spirit of cooperation against those who want to create sedition in the country.

Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law coalition, also asked the coordination framework of the Shia groups and the Sadr movement to take a responsible position and start a serious dialogue.

It is worth noting that the supporters of Sadr’s movement entered the green zone of Baghdad this Saturday morning in opposition to the nomination of Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani for the post of prime minister in Iraq, as well as declaring opposition to the election of the new president.

Source: Shafaqna Persian