Lowering Euphrates water level reveals 80 under water ancient areas in western Iraq

SHAFAQNA- After the water level of the Euphrates River decreased, the city of Anah in Anbar province, located in the west of Iraq, witnessed the emergence of historical and ancient places, including the prisons and the cemetery of the city of “Talbes”, which dates back to before Christ.

In Iraq, there are hundreds of historical cities and places, along with a large number of ancient areas under water or soil that have not yet been discovered.

Ancient places

“Mohammed Jassim”, the person in charge of the reconstruction of the ancient minaret of Anah city in Anbar, said: “The appearance of ancient places at this time of the year is due to the decrease in the water level of the Haditha Dam lake due to the decrease in the release of water from the Euphrates River by Turkey.”

Mohammad Jassim said: “The decrease in the water level in the Euphrates catchment area, like before the construction of the Haditha Dam, has led to the emergence of at least 80 ancient and historical sites from under water.”

He said: “Talbes prison” is actually a collection of graves belonging to the Assyrian period, which this empire conquered.”

Jassim stated: The appearance of these ancient sites is temporary and as a result of the water level of Haditha Dam decreasing, so we cannot be sure that the water will continue to decrease until excavation and archeology activities are carried out. Before draining Haditha Dam, an Italian archaeological team have excavations in this area. Some small rooms have been carved in the heart of the rocks, which are most likely the tombs of important people of that period.”

Lowering the water level and revealing the Telbas prison

Submerged city

The ancient city of Anah is located 350 kilometers west of Baghdad on the banks of the Euphrates River and is considered one of the oldest cities in the world with a lifespan of more than 4 thousand years, which is mentioned in Babylonian and Assyrian writings, and historians such as Ammianus Marcellinus also addressed it.

Dr. Hassan Al-Jama’ah, professor of history, says in this regard: “The residents of Anah sent a delegation to meet “Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr”, the president of Iraq at the time, and asked the government officials to delay the construction of the dam so as not to have a negative impact on this ancient city. Devat insisted on its construction and believed that the positive points of building the dam are more than its negative points, so he did not pay attention to the flooding of this ancient area.”

He said: “This city submerged in water contains many historical buildings and monuments, even Sumerian and Babylonian peoples lived there, and Roman works were also visible before sinking.”

The ancient city of Telbas

The importance of tourism in ancient areas

“Yahi Abdul Majeed”, the director of the Archaeological Department of Anah city, stated: “The catchment area of ​​the Haditha Dam hosts more than 80 ancient sites, which are often submerged.”

Abdul Majeed said: “The decrease in the water level in Anah city is one of the old natural phenomena, so that the river water decreases in the summer season and the ancient places rise above the water, then it goes under water again in other months of the year, especially in winter.”

He said: “These ancient places can be used to attract tourists during the summer season. There are cuneiform manuscripts in the rocks of Telbas region which is home to Babylonian, Assyrian, Roman, Sassanid and Islamic civilizations.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian