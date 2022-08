SHAFAQNA- Karbala Decoded is a ten part series looking at the most influential individuals who shaped the course of history to the very fateful Day of Ashura that released, donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV.

Episode 1- Muawiya ibn Abu Sufyan & Yazid ibn Muawiya : Featuring Sayed Mohammed Mousawi



Episode 2- Abdullah ibn Abbas & Mohammed Hannafiya : Featuring Sayed Ali Reza Rizi



