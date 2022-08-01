OneShiaOneMessage: Message of Ashura

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets are shown below:

#Ashura messages #2:

If you consent to live under the rule of a corrupt system, you will either be a victim or a part of the system. There is no third mode. pic.twitter.com/J60Je803r4 — Qasemebnolhasan (@Qasemebnlhasan) July 30, 2022

Martyr Ayatollah Murtadha Mutaharri (ra) on Ashura in the Year 1969: “If Hussain ibn Ali (as) was here today, he would say, "If you mourn for me, if you beat your chest for me, then your slogan today should be #Palestine." #muharram2022 & remember #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RRqt8H9f8E — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 31, 2022

#ASHURA: AN ENDLESS MOVEMENT The events which unfolded on the 10th of #Muharram in the year 61 AH have been described as one of the greatest epics witnessed by the world. And in the words of #ImamKhamenei, Ashura is a sun that never sets.

.#ImamHussain pic.twitter.com/zlwq34F2kv — Hossein B (@Hossein_HB_1987) July 29, 2022

The revolution of #Ashura emerged at the hands of the Imam #Husayn (A), who by sacrificing his own blood saved #Islam and justice, and condemned the rule of the #Umayyads and demolished its rules and foundations!." –Imam Khomeini(Q.S)#Ashura#ImamHussain#HussainForJustice pic.twitter.com/oowMda8rEt — Alshirazy313 (@Alshirazy_313) July 31, 2022

“Let #Ashura mourning gatherings in commemoration of the Master of noblemen & the oppressed be held with increasing attendance & splendour for these ceremonies mark the triumph of reason over ignorance, justice over tyranny, trust against treason..” -Imam Khomeini (QS) pic.twitter.com/N5JWaO1UjN — Usman El-bichiyyi (@UsmanElbichiyyi) July 29, 2022

www.shafaqna.com