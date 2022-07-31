Prince Charles accepted $1.6m from family of former al-Qaeda leader: Report

SHAFAQNA –Heir to UK throne accepted £1m from the family of Osama bin Laden, the former al-Qaeda leader, according to Sunday Times report.

Prince Charles personally secured the money, worth $1.6m at the then exchange rate, from Bakr bin Laden, the head of the wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq, the UK newspaper said on Saturday.

Both men are half-brothers of Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda who masterminded the 11 September, 2001, attacks against the US.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles brokered the payment after a private meeting with Bakr, now 76, at Clarence House, the prince’s personal residence in London, on 30 October 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden had been killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

Source : middleeasteye

