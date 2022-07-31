English
Launching integrated media plan broadcasting Ashura ceremonies

SHAFAQNA-The Department of Media, affiliated with the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine announced launching an integrated media plan broadcasting Ashura ceremonies.

The head of the department, Engineer Abbas Assem Al-Khafaji, said in a statement to the official website, that “the department launched an integrated media plan to transmit Ashura revival to the whole world” noting that “the department has used all the tools and capabilities available for this purpose to serve people desires of transmitting Ashura to the whole world”.

 

