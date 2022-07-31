Lebanon: Beirut port’s blast-damaged grain silos collapse

SHAFAQNA-Part of the huge grain silos at Beirut’s portcollapsed on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the sky.

A fire has burned at the northern part of the silos for about three weeks, giving off an orange glow visible at night from nearby neighbourhoods, and Lebanese officials warned last week that part of the silos could collapse.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The collapse comes four days before the two-year anniversary of the explosion on Aug. 4, 2020.

The blast, fuelled by a large chemical store that had been kept at the port for nearly seven years, wounded thousands and gutted the eastern part of the city, leaving tens of thousands of people in the area homeless.

Source : reuters

