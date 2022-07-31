Shafaqna – To Be the Best in Deeds: Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِهِ، … وَ (انْتَهِ) بِعَمَلِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ.

O Allah, bless Mohammad and his Household…and end my action to the best of deeds!

Commentary: Imam Zayn al-‘Abidin (AS) asked Allah (SWT) to end his actions (عَمَلِ) to the best of deeds (أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ).

وَ(انْتَهِ) بِعَمَلِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ.

And end my action to the best of deeds!

One might ask regarding the criteria for a good deed. According to the Prophet (SAWA)[1],[2], “The value of deeds and actions depends on the intentions” (إِنَّمَا الأَعْمَالُ بِالنِّيَّاتِ).

The intention could be put into four categories. The first category is to show off, which is the worst possible intention. The second and third categories are to gain eternal rewards or ward off eternal punishment. They are good intentions, but not the best ones. A person with that mindset may not do good deeds since there are no rewards. And he may do evil since there are no eternal punishments. The fourth category is to seek the pleasure of Allah (SWT), which is the best one, as alluded to in verse 6:162 (Al-An’am):

قُلْ إِنَّ صَلَاتِي وَنُسُكِي[3] وَمَحْيَايَ وَمَمَاتِي لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ‎﴿١٦٢﴾

6:162 Say (O! Prophet), “Indeed, my prayer, my acts of devotions, my life and my death are for Allah, Lord of the worlds.

In this manuscript, we will discuss:

The importance of righteous deeds (وَالْعَمَلُ الصَّالِحُ)

Pitfalls that destroy righteous deeds

What is considered the best of deeds (أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ) as mentioned in the Dua Makarim Akhlaq

Importance of Deeds: In chapter Al-Asar, Allah (SWT) swears that a human would be at a loss unless he has faith accompanied by righteous deeds. Along with righteous deeds, the criterion of salvation is encouraging each other to embody truth and patience..

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَالْعَصْرِ ‎﴿١﴾‏ إِنَّ الْإِنسَانَ لَفِي خُسْرٍ ‎﴿٢﴾‏ إِلَّا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ وَتَوَاصَوْا بِالْحَقِّ وَتَوَاصَوْا بِالصَّبْرِ ‎﴿٣﴾‏

Imam al-Hadi (AS) said that people in this world are known for their wealth and prestige, but in the Hereafter, they will be known for their deeds.[4],[5]

الإمامُ الهاديُّ عليه السلام: النّاسُ فِي الدّنيا بِالأموالِ، و في الآخِرَةِ بِالأعمالِ.

Hence, the Quran encourages people to amass an immense amount of good deeds for their eternal life[6] [(وَتَزَوَّدُوا فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الزَّادِ التَّقْوَىٰ), and take provisions, but indeed, the best provision is righteousness.]

There is a narration from the Prophet (SAWA), which says[7],[8], “People have three types of friends: wealth, relatives, and deeds. The wealth fulfills our needs, and relatives entrain and accompany us until our bodies are buried. Deeds accompany us from the time we are buried until the Day of Judgment – regardless of whether they are good or bad deeds.”

Pitfalls of Righteous Deeds: Many pitfalls may destroy our righteous deeds. Common pitfalls are listed here:

Expecting gratitude and praise from the beneficiary of the deed annuls the righteousness of a good deed. Imam Sadeq (AS) says[9],[10],[11]: “A sincere action is an action that we do not expect anyone except Allah (SWT) to praise us.” Then the Imam says, “Maintaining the sincerity of the action is more challenging and difficult than doing the action itself.”

… ثُمَّ قَالَ الْإِبْقَاءُ عَلَى الْعَمَلِ حَتَّى يَخْلُصَ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْعَمَلِ وَ الْعَمَلُ الْخَالِصُ الَّذِي لَا تُرِيدُ أَنْ يَحْمَدَكَ عَلَيْهِ أَحَدٌ إِلَّا اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ

For example, you stand in a public place for prayer, and when a respectable man enters, you try to impress him by prolonging your prayer. As soon as you change your intention from God to this man, you begin to taint the value of your devotion.

In verse 2:265 (Al-Baqara), the Quran warns about losing the value of charity by reminding others of our generosity or insulting the beneficiary:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تُبْطِلُوا صَدَقَاتِكُم بِالْمَنِّ وَالْأَذَىٰ … ‎﴿٢٦٤﴾‏

2:264 O you who have believed, do not invalidate your charities with reminders or injury

2) Bragging about deeds: Sometimes, selfishness taints our sincere deeds and leads us to a path of misery instead of prosperity. Suppose you secretly help a friend who suffers from a terminal illness. A few months later, someone asks you about your friend. You reply, “His health has deteriorated, and he has lost his job and cannot pay his expenses. I helped him in the past and plan to help him again next time I visit him.” The minute you reveal your secret help, you tarnish your eternal rewards for charity.

3) We often name the charity we have created after ourselves so we can leave a good reputation after our death, which could be a pitfall for the destruction of our good deeds. Hujjat al-islam Qara’ati narrates the following story[12]:

One of the scholars of Qom narrated that there was a benevolent and generous businessman who built services such as masjids, hospitals, and schools for the poor and needy. One day when the scholar was with the businessman, a young man approached him and requested help with his wedding expenses. After the businessman was convinced of the young’s man’s truthfulness, he gave the young man the amount he wanted.

The businessman passed away. He came to the scholar’s dream and said, “My good deeds did not benefit me after my death.” The scholars asked the businessman why. The late businessman replied, “Because I named every charity I built after my name, except covering the young’s man wedding expenses which remained anonymous.”

The Quran reveals that many acts of devotion that the pure servants of Allah (SWT) did were in secret. For instance, the Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (SAWA) fasted three consecutive days. When breaking their fast each day, a needy person, an orphan, and a captive came and requested food every evening. The Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (SAWA) gave away their food to them every night and broke their fast with water. They did not announce their benevolent charity, but Allah (SWT) reveals it in verses 76:8-9 (al-Insan):

وَيُطْعِمُونَ الطَّعَامَ عَلَىٰ حُبِّهِ مِسْكِينًا وَيَتِيمًا وَأَسِيرًا ‎﴿٨﴾‏ إِنَّمَا نُطْعِمُكُمْ لِوَجْهِ اللَّهِ لَا نُرِيدُ مِنكُمْ جَزَاءً وَلَا شُكُورًا ‎﴿٩﴾‏

76:8-9 And they give food in spite of love for it to the needy, the orphan, and the captive, [Saying], “We feed you only for the countenance of Allah. We wish not from you reward or gratitude.”

4) Another pitfall is sin. Imam Zayn al-‘Abidin (as) narrates that the Prophet (SAWA) said[13]: Whoever says, “Glory be to Allah[14],” God will plant a tree in Paradise for him. Similarly, whoever says “Praise be to Allah[15],” or “There is no god but Allah[16].”

A man from the Quraysh said: O! Prophet [So] we have many trees in Paradise! The Prophet replied: “It is true, but do not send fire and burn them all. Allah (SWT) says[17], “O you who believe! “Obey Allah, obey the Prophet, and do not destroy your deeds.”

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَلَا تُبْطِلُوا أَعْمَالَكُمْ ‎﴿٣٣﴾‏

Being the Best in Deeds: In verse 67:1 (Al-Mulk), Allah (SWT) states that one of the objectives of human beings in life is to be the best in deeds and conduct[18]:

تَبَارَكَ الَّذِي بِيَدِهِ الْمُلْكُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿١﴾‏ الَّذِي خَلَقَ الْمَوْتَ وَالْحَيَاةَ لِيَبْلُوَكُمْ أَيُّكُمْ أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًا ۚ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْغَفُورُ ‎﴿٢﴾‏

67:1 Blessed is He in whose hand is the Kingdom, and He is over all things competent – (He) who created death and life to test you (as to) which of you is best in deeds – and He is the Exalted in Might, the Forgiving.

People who are the best in deeds (أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًا) act perfectly. It is stated in the biography of the Prophet (SAWA) that when Sa’d ibn Mu’adh (سعد بن معاذ) died and his body was brought to the cemetery to be buried, the Prophet went into the ditch that was dug to bury him. He made a tomb from the bricks and mud so perfect that the companions wondered why the Prophet worked so hard to build this tomb.

The Prophet (SAWA) said to them[19]:

إنّی لَأعلم أنّه سیبلی و یصلُ إلیه البَلی و لکنّ الله یحبُّ عبداً إذا عَملَ عملاً أحکمَه

I know it will soon wear out and rot, But Allah loves a servant who, when he does something, does it right (firmly).

Allah (SWT) commanded Prophet Dawood to make an armored coat (سَابِغَاتٍ), measure precisely (وَقَدِّرْ) the links of armor (فِي السَّرْدِ), and work righteously (وَاعْمَلُوا صَالِحًا) and avoid doing a sloppy job (إِنِّي بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ) Indeed, I am aware of what you do.

أَنِ اعْمَلْ سَابِغَاتٍ وَقَدِّرْ فِي السَّرْدِ ۖ وَاعْمَلُوا صَالِحًا ۖ إِنِّي بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ ‎﴿١١﴾

34:11 [Commanding him], “Make full coats of mail and measure (precisely) the links, and work (all of you) righteousness. Indeed I, of what you do, am Seeing.”

People who are the best in deeds (أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًا) also choose deeds that are most beloved to Allah (SWT). Imam Sajjad (AS) stated[20]:

إنَّ أحَبَّكُم إلَى اللّه ِ عَزَّ و جلَّ أحسَنُكُم عَمَلاً، و إنَّ أعظَمَكُم عِندَ اللّه ِ عَمَلاً أعظَمُكُم فيما عِندَ اللّه ِ رَغبَةً

The most beloved of you in the sight of Allah (SWT) is the one who is the best in deeds. And the greatest of you in Allah’s view in action is the one who does what is the most pleasing to God.

Examples include:

1) Praying (salaat) and reciting the Quran are noble deeds. When the call to prayer is announced, which action is better between praying on time and reciting the Qur’an? Of course, praying on time is more desirable to Allah; hence, this is the best action. Similarly, congregational prayer is more desirable to Allah than individual prayer; therefore, it is preferred to pray with the congregation.

2) A person is performing Tawaf, and a Muslim approaches him and requests his immediate assistance. Which action is better between continuing with Tawaf and fulfilling the Muslim’s request? According to the tradition of Imam Hassan[21] (AS), the person should stop his Tawaf, take care of his brother’s needs, and then return to completing his Tawaf. Taking care of a Muslim’s needs is more beloved to Allah (SWT) than Tawaf.

3) There is a narration from Imam Sadeq[22],[23] (AS), which says that a holy older man was amongst the Children of Israel. While worshipping, he saw that two children had started pulling a rooster’s feathers, and the rooster was shouting. This man continued his worship and did not stop the two children from what they were doing. Allah (SWT) punished and ordered the earth to swallow him, and the ground did as Allah (SWT) commanded it.

Appendix

Hadith-1

إِنَّمَا الأَعْمَالُ بِالنِّيَّاتِ، وَإِنَّمَا لِكُلِّ امْرِئٍ مَا نَوَى، فَمَنْ كَانَتْ هِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ فَهِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ، وَمَنْ كَانَتْ هِجْرَتُهُ لدُنْيَا يُصِيبُهَا أَوْ امْرَأَةٍ يَنْكِحُهَا فَهِجْرَتُهُ إِلَى مَا هَاجَرَ إِلَيْهِ

People’s actions are subject to their intentions, and every human being achieves what he intends. Whoever goes to jihad for the sake of Allah (SWT), his reward is with Him. But he who goes to jihad, but his will is the material property and the goods of life, will get nothing but what he intended.

رسولُ اللّه ِ صلى الله عليه و آله : إنَّ لأِحَدِكُم ثَلاثَةَ أخِلاّءَ : مِنهُم مَن يُمَتِّعُهُ بِما سَألَهُ فذلكَ مالُهُ ، و مِنهُم خَليلٌ يَنطَلِقُ مَعَهُ حَتّى يَلِجَ القَبرَ و لا يُعطيِهِ شَيئا و لا يَصحَبُهُ بَعدَ ذلكَ فَاُولئكَ قَريبُهُ ، و مِنهُم خَليلٌ يَقولُ : وَ اللّه ِ أنا ذاهِبٌ مَعَكَ حَيثُ ذَهَبتَ و لَستُ مُفارِقَكَ ! فذلكَ عَمَلُهُ ، إن كانَ خَيرا و إن كانَ شَرّا .[كنز العمّال : 42759.]

“Each of you has three categories of friends: the 1st category fulfills your wishes, and that is your wealth, the 2nd category comes up to your grave, He does not give you anything and does not accompany you beyond that, and that is your relative, the third is a friend who says: By Allah, I will be with you wherever you are, and that is your deeds! Regardless they are good or bad deeds.”

عَلِيُّ بْنُ إِبْرَاهِيمَ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنِ الْقَاسِمِ بْنِ مُحَمَّدٍ عَنِ الْمِنْقَرِيِّ عَنْ سُفْيَانَ بْنِ عُيَيْنَةَ عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اللَّهِ ع فِي قَوْلِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ- لِيَبْلُوَكُمْ أَيُّكُمْ أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًا «1» قَالَ لَيْسَ يَعْنِي أَكْثَرَ عَمَلًا وَ لَكِنْ أَصْوَبَكُمْ عَمَلًا وَ إِنَّمَا الْإِصَابَةُ خَشْيَةُ اللَّهِ وَ النِّيَّةُ الصَّادِقَةُ وَ الْحَسَنَةُ «2» ثُمَّ قَالَ الْإِبْقَاءُ عَلَى الْعَمَلِ حَتَّى يَخْلُصَ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْعَمَلِ وَ الْعَمَلُ الْخَالِصُ الَّذِي لَا تُرِيدُ أَنْ يَحْمَدَكَ عَلَيْهِ أَحَدٌ إِلَّا اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ وَ النِّيَّةُ أَفْضَلُ مِنَ الْعَمَلِ أَلَا وَ إِنَّ النِّيَّةَ هِيَ الْعَمَلُ ثُمَّ تَلَا قَوْلَهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ- قُلْ كُلٌّ يَعْمَلُ عَلى‌ شاكِلَتِهِ «3» يَعْنِي عَلَى نِيَّتِهِ.

(1) الملك: 2.

(2) في بعض النسخ [و الخشية].

(3) الإسراء: 84.

The Imam (AS) said, “The criterion of being better in deeds is not doing more deeds. Instead, it is doing a proper and appropriate deed that is based on awe and reverence of Allah (SWT), sincere and good intention.” Then the Imam (AS) emphasized that keeping maintaining the sincerity of the action is more challenging and difficult than doing the action itself. The Imam (AS) defined a sincere action is an action that we do not expect anyone except Allah (SWT) to praise you. The intention is more important than the action itself, be aware that action is the same as intention.

الإمامُ زينُ العابدينَ عليه السلام :قالَ رسولُ اللّه ِ صلى الله عليه و آله : مَن قالَ : «سُبحانَ اللّه ِ» غَرَسَ اللّه ُ لَه بها شَجَرةً في الجَنّةِ ، و مَن قالَ : «الحمدُ للّه ِ» غَرَسَ اللّه ُ لَهُ بها شَجَرةً في الجَنّةِ ، و مَن قالَ : «لا إله إلاّ اللّه ُ» غَرَسَ اللّه ُ لَه بها شَجَرةً في الجَنّةِ ، و مَن قالَ : «اللّه ُ أكبرُ» غَرَسَ اللّه ُ لَه بها شَجَرةً في الجَنّةِ . فقالَ رجُلٌ مِن قُريشٍ: يا رسولَ اللّه ِ ، إنَّ شَجَرنا في الجَنّةِ لَكَثيرٌ! قالَ : نَعَم ، و لكنْ إيّاكُم أنْ تُرسِلوا علَيها نِيرانا فتُحْرِقوها ، و ذلكَ أنَّ اللّه َ عزّ و جلّ يقولُ : «يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَ أَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَ لاَ تُبْطِـلُوا أَعْمَالَكُمْ»

Imam Zayn al-‘Abidin (as): The Prophet (SAWA) said: Whoever says “Glory be to God,” God will plant a tree in Paradise for him, and whoever says “Praise be to God” God will plant a tree in Paradise because of it. And whoever says “There is no god but God,” God will plant a tree in Paradise for him because of it, and whoever says “God is Greater,” God will plant a tree in Paradise for him because of it. A man from Quraysh said: O Prophet of God! [So] we have many trees in Paradise! He said: It is true, but do not send fire and burn them all; For God, Almighty says: “O you who believe! “Obey God, obey the Prophet, and do not destroy your deeds.”

ما، [الأمالي للشيخ الطوسي] ، اَلْحُسَيْنُ بْنُ إِبْرَاهِيمَ اَلْقَزْوِينِيُّ عَنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ وَهْبَانَ عَنْ عَلِيِّ بْنِ حُبَيْشٍ عَنْ عَبَّاسِ بْنِ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ اَلْحُسَيْنِ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنْ صَفْوَانَ بْنِ يَحْيَى عَنِ اَلْحُسَيْنِ بْنِ أَبِي غُنْدَرٍ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اَللَّهِ عَلَيْهِ السَّلاَمُ قَالَ: كَانَ رَجُلٌ شَيْخٌ نَاسِكٌ يَعْبُدُ اَللَّهَ فِي بَنِي إِسْرَائِيلَ فَبَيْنَا هُوَ يُصَلِّي وَ هُوَ فِي عِبَادَتِهِ إِذْ بَصُرَ بِغُلاَمَيْنِ صَبِيَّيْنِ قَدْ أَخَذَا دِيكاً وَ هُمَا يَنْتِفَانِ رِيشَهُ فَأَقْبَلَ عَلَى مَا هُوَ فِيهِ مِنَ اَلْعِبَادَةِ وَ لَمْ يَنْهَهُمَا عَنْ ذَلِكَ فَأَوْحَى اَللَّهُ إِلَى اَلْأَرْضِ أَنْ سِيخِي بِعَبْدِي فَسَاخَتْ بِهِ اَلْأَرْضُ فَهُوَ يَهْوِي أَبَدَ اَلْآبِدِينَ وَ دَهْرَ اَلدَّاهِرِينَ .

عَلِيُّ بْنُ إِبْرَاهِيمَ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنِ الْقَاسِمِ بْنِ مُحَمَّدٍ عَنِ الْمِنْقَرِيِّ عَنْ سُفْيَانَ بْنِ عُيَيْنَةَ عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اللَّهِ ع فِي قَوْلِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ- لِيَبْلُوَكُمْ أَيُّكُمْ أَحْسَنُ عَمَلًا «1» قَالَ لَيْسَ يَعْنِي أَكْثَرَ عَمَلًا وَ لَكِنْ أَصْوَبَكُمْ عَمَلًا وَ إِنَّمَا الْإِصَابَةُ خَشْيَةُ اللَّهِ وَ النِّيَّةُ الصَّادِقَةُ وَ الْحَسَنَةُ «2» ثُمَّ قَالَ الْإِبْقَاءُ عَلَى الْعَمَلِ حَتَّى يَخْلُصَ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْعَمَلِ وَ الْعَمَلُ الْخَالِصُ الَّذِي لَا تُرِيدُ أَنْ يَحْمَدَكَ عَلَيْهِ أَحَدٌ إِلَّا اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ وَ النِّيَّةُ أَفْضَلُ مِنَ الْعَمَلِ أَلَا وَ إِنَّ النِّيَّةَ هِيَ الْعَمَلُ ثُمَّ تَلَا قَوْلَهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ- قُلْ كُلٌّ يَعْمَلُ عَلى‌ شاكِلَتِهِ «3» يَعْنِي عَلَى نِيَّتِهِ.

Word (صَوَاب)[24] means correct; exact; just; proper; right; sound; straight; valid; veracious; accurate

The Imam (AS) said, “The criterion of being better in deeds is not doing more deeds. Instead, it is doing a proper and appropriate deed based on awe and reverence of Allah (SWT), sincere and good intention.” Then the Imam (AS) said, “maintaining the action’s sincerity is more challenging and difficult than doing it. A sincere action is an action in which we do not expect anyone except Allah (SWT) to praise us. The intention is more important than the action itself, be aware that action is the same as intention.”

كُلِّ أُمَّةٍ جَعَلْنَا مَنسَكًا هُمْ نَاسِكُوهُ ۖ

22:67 (Al-Hajj) To every nation We appointed acts of devotion which they observe,

(نُسُكٍ) = sacrifice, acts of devotion

