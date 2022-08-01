Video series: Hussain 2 me

SHAFAQNA- The tragedy of Imam Hussain (AS) has left a flame in the heart of every believer. Today his message still reverberates with millions of his followers. We invited 50 members of the community in to our studios to understand how do they consume the Imam Hussain narrative and how does it impact them today . Hussain to me is a series of short clips whit each clip focusing on one theme around the story of Karbala.

These video clips donated and supported by Ahlulbayt TV.

Episode 1- Earliest memory of Muharram

Episode 2- The character from Karbala which inspires you the most

Episode 3- Commemorating the night of Muharram

