Fear for Yemenis as truce set to expire

SHAFAQNA-The Yemen awaits two scenarios as a four-month truce is slated to expire on Tuesday: a new cycle of war or an extended cessation of hostilities.
Fear, anxiety, confusion – these are the most common sentiments expressed by civilians.

“The ceasefire expiry is a rebirth of multiple ordeals,” said Saleh Ahmed, a 50-year-old resident in the capital, Sanaa, who, like others, fears a descent into a new cycle of war.

“Fighting will erupt, roads will be blocked, fuel will be expensive, the price of basic goods will jump, and civilian deaths will mount,” he said. “These troubles make life bitter and unbearable.”

 

