International Shia News Agency

#OneShiaOneMessage: Labayk Ya Hussain (AS) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets shown below wrote by Awaited Hope about Imam Hussain (AS). He introduced himself as a Teacher, Masters Political Science & MPA, PhD candidate & researcher, Human Rights activist, & awaiting the Ultimate Hope for Humanity Imam Mahdi(AJ).

 

 

