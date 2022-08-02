OneShiaOneMessage: Labayk Ya Hussain (AS) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets shown below wrote by Awaited Hope about Imam Hussain (AS). He introduced himself as a Teacher, Masters Political Science & MPA, PhD candidate & researcher, Human Rights activist, & awaiting the Ultimate Hope for Humanity Imam Mahdi(AJ).

Imam #Hussain (as) made history with this sentence. “A man like me will never pay allegiance to a person like Yazid (la).” Whoever is committed to the faith & principles of Hussain (as) will never surrender to Yazid.

Neither to Yazid of 61AH nor Yazid of today! #muharram1444 pic.twitter.com/rw2vvBMQrX — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 30, 2022

9 Days …#Muharram 🏴

Labaik #Hussain (as) “It is He who sent down composure into the hearts of the faithful that they might enhance in their faith. To Allah belong the hosts of the heavens and the earth, and Allah is all-knowing, all-wise.” #Quran 48:4 pic.twitter.com/P6sgcNXODo — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 21, 2022

“O people! Remember my #lineage and see who I am? Take a pause, blame yourself and see whether my killing and violating of sanctity are justified? Am I not the son of Prophet’s (saw) daughter and his vicegerent and cousin?..” Imam #Hussain’s (as)

sermon #Ashura pic.twitter.com/rn2utb5t5g — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 31, 2022

"Imam #Hussain (a.s.) wrote down with his own #Blood his epic on the airwaves of #Everlasting #Frequencies." Shaheed Mutahari (ra) 📚 The truth about Imam Hussain’s Revolution pic.twitter.com/u84G0iVVc1 — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 31, 2022

"O Allah! What makes it easier for me is the fact that You're Watching." Imam Hussain's (as) poignant & powerful words resonate loudly giving peace to the soul! #Muharram2022 #sujood awakening for the soul! pic.twitter.com/Ks5kHVdm09 — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 30, 2022

"O believers! Shall I guide you to an exchange that will save you from a painful punishment? It is to have faith in Allah & His Messenger, & strive in the cause of Allah with your wealth & your lives. That is best for you, if only you knew." Quran 61:10-11#muharram2022 reflect pic.twitter.com/ER7x8c4nqB — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 30, 2022

& a surreal sense of sadness encloses the broken heart! Mornings of #Muharram

Awaken to the sounds of thirsty #children; #oppressed, scared & hungry!

💔 we must do more for the root of Western global oppression still thrives! #Yemen #Palestine #Syria #Lebanon #Iraq ….. pic.twitter.com/5qS5RtAmSq — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 30, 2022

#Hurr Ibn Yazid Al-Riyyahi is a clear cut example of redemption. Redemption is real in Islam & it is never late to repent. “You are free, just as your name means. You are free both in this world and in the hereafter.”#muharram1444 Seek freedom through repentance & sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/GqjAeryJVI — Awaited Hope (@Awaited_Hope) July 30, 2022