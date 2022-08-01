MEE: How World Cup 2022 became a game-changer for Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Middle East Eye said that football is shaping national identities and regional geopolitics in the Middle East and North Africa.

The headline story in world football this summer concerned young French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe’s decision to sign a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the expense of pursuing his lifelong dream move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PSG, which is owned by the state-funded Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), made the 23-year-old Mbappe the highest-paid footballer in the world, and even reportedly gave him a $125m signing bonus, a virtually unheard of fee for a team retaining its own player.

These stories showcase the ubiquitous place that football has come to hold in the Middle East and, in turn, the region’s impact on football globally.

More than a game, however, football has also emerged as a crucial marker of the levers of political and economic control, as well as an instrument in the hands of those who would challenge the reigning order.

More than a game, however, football has also emerged as a crucial marker of the levers of political and economic control, as well as an instrument in the hands of those who would challenge the reigning order.

