Controversial proposal: Kaaba’s curtain in a color other than black [video]

SHAFAQNA- A proposal to change the color of the Kaaba’s curtain from black to other colors, which was proposed at the beginning of this year, has brought a wave of controversy in the social media.

The controversies came after the proposal that the color of the curtain of the Kaaba was not black in the past, and it caused the hashtag “Curtain of the Kaaba” to trend on Twitter in Saudi Arabia.

Such a proposal was made while the General Directorate of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid An-Nabawi changed the cover of the Kaaba on Saturday at the same time as the beginning of the new Hijri year. This ceremony, the annual cost of which reaches 25 million Saudi Riyals, was held under the supervision of the two holy shrines. The organization announced that the covering of the Kaaba was made of 850 kg of raw silk, 120 kg of gold wire and 100 kg of silver wire.

The curtain of the Kaaba has seen different colors over time: during the time of Prophet Abraham (AS), light brown color was used and it was made of goat skin. In the era of Nasser Abbasi, this color was changed to black, and this color is still used today. However, its primary material has always been constant, and embroideries and silk have been the most important materials used in the construction of the Kaaba curtain.

After the conquest of Mecca, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) covered the Kaaba with white and red striped Yemeni clothing, and the Rashidun Caliphate also changed the color of the Kaaba’s covering. During the Abbasid caliphate, it was white, and in 64 AH, Ibn Zubair covered it with red silk.

In 200 AH, the king of Mecca covered the Kaaba with two thin silk robes, one yellow and the other white. During the era of Mamun Abbasi in the year 206 AH, the color of the Kaaba robe changed three times in one year and each time its color was different. Nasser Abbasi also changed the color of the Kaaba to green in 614 AH.

There were different opinions and opinions about the proposal to change the color of the cover of Kaaba; Some agreed and some disagreed. Some believed that black and gold colors are more appropriate for the position of the Kaaba, and others believed that it should be changed.

However, some also included such requests in the framework of what they called “the call to internationalize the shrines”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian