World Cup 2022: Jordan advertising security jobs for retired soldiers

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Jordan are offering security jobs at World Cup 2022 to retired soldiers.



“With cooperation from the brotherly Qatari side, it is intended to include a number of military retirees in the duty of preserving order in the World Cup,” the advert said, noting field and operational” experience are mandatory.

The move is deemed to be an attempt by Jordan to bolster ties with the host nation Qatar while also ramping up Amman’s regional profile.

Qatar is set to host the first ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East in November. While preparations for the stadiums have been completed, authorities are now confirming security agreements with nations from around the world.

