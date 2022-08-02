Iran’s FM: Feeding gas into hundreds of new centrifuges is a response to USA’s action

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Tuesday (02 Aug 2022) that the Islamic Republic of Iran responded to the USA’s action by feeding gas into hundreds of new-generation centrifuges.

Speaking to reporters at a human rights conference, Hossein Amirabdollahian gave an account of the developments regarding the talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He said that the parties were preparing for a new round of talks several weeks ago, but the US suddenly proposed a resolution in the International Atomic Energy Agency to force Iran to make concessions at the negotiation table.

It was surprising to us, he said, as we repeatedly received goodwill messages from US President Joe Biden through mediators and we offered our decisive answer to them.

The top diplomat also highlighted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s proposal last week to resume talks but the USA put new companies on its sanctions list yesterday.

The useless sanctions craze is displayed by Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, and Rob Malley while the US officials and even Borrell, in his proposal, have confirmed that the maximum pressure against Iran has failed, Amirabdollahian continued.

He also said that Iran started feeding gas into hundreds of new-generation centrifuges last night in response to these measures taken by the USA.

Americans shouldn’t think that they can get concessions at the negotiating table via such actions and they should stop excessive demands, he added, noting that Iran’s hands are not tied if Washington chooses to continue this path.

Source: IRNA

